Not Available

Roopa lives a wealthy lifestyle with her husband, Prakash Chandra, who works for her dad, Manoharlal Verma, and a daughter named Sharda alias Pinky. Roopa and Prakash do not get along and Roopa suspects that Prakash is having an affair. Her suspicious nature gets a boost when a woman named Sharda Dayal Sharma moves into a house next door. Roopa starts vile rumors about Sharda having an affair with Prakash.