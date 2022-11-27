Mercedes 'Lucky Star'

Not Available

Mercedes released a trailer for a new thriller called "Lucky Star," which stars Benicio del Toro, in British movie theaters and on television. The 2½ minute trailer directed by Michael Mann centers on a gambler named "Mr. H" who bets and wins at casinos and in the stock market, which garners the attention of shadowy government agents. Scenes depict del Toro being chased by helicopters, escaping pursuers on LA freeways. There's just one catch: Although Mann has optioned the story rights, "Lucky Star" isn't a real movie.