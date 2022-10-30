Mercedes Sosa, The Voice of Latin America

Not Available

Almost fifty years ago, Mercedes Sosa drafted together with other young artists, the so-called "Manifesto del Nuevo Cancionero" (The New songbook Manifesto). Apart from the millions of records she sold, the thousands of concerts she made all over the world, her countless fans and detractors, Mercedes Sosa left behind an indelible legacy. This film is a deep intimate journey into Mercedes Sosa's world, not only as an artist but as human being. An autobiography through her own voice, with never seen before archive and several international artists giving their testimony about Mercedes's.