Mercenaries of the Rio Grande

  • Adventure
  • Western

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Serena

Dr. Karl Sternau, the personal physician of the count Bismarck, who spent much of his youth in Mexico, is sent back to that country during the occupation by French troops in the service of the Austrian 'Emperor' Maximilian, to carry an encouraging letter from U.S. President Lincoln to the nationalist Mexican president Benito Juarez.

Cast

Rik BattagliaCaptain Lazoro Verdoja
Fausto TozziBenito Juarez
Michèle GirardonJosefa
Theresa LorcaKarja
Gérard BarrayCount Alfonso di Rodriganda y Sevilla
Alessandra PanaroRosita Arbellez

Images