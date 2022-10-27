Not Available

In a hostile medieval world dominated by the Great Master Agragon, a fortune soldier, the Nameless Warrior, tries to change his life and start again after many years of violence and disputes. When, discouraged and disarmed by Agragon's betrayal, gets the assignment to custody some smugglers to the remote Great Prairi, he can't yet imagine he is about to decide his destiny and of the whole world who waits anxious the arrival of great change. Dark monks, hidden spots and a gallery of unforgettable characters in an epic of impressive dimensions.