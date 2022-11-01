Mercer Mayer Frog Stories

Not Available

3 Mini-stories: A Boy, A Dog, and A Frog; Frog On His Own; Frog, Where Are You? "A Boy, A Dog, and A Frog" A small boy and his dog spend a day trying to capture a playful frog at a nearby pond. "Frog On His Own" With boy and dog in hot pursuit, a frog discovers the joys of motorboating, plays tricks on a magician, goes to a picnic, visits a baby, and alarms adults while amusing children along the way. "Frog, Where Are You?" Frog escapes from a life sentence in a jar. Join frog as he finds adventure and romance after the great escape.