Old woman Anandi (Meena Kumari) moves to the city with her relatives and finds out their material side. She develops fondness for two rival street gangs of unemployed youth. These gangs are headed by two former friends turned foes in a time when society, politics and education are all losing their bearings in 1970s India. The film beautifully portrays how disillusioned unemployed youth get disaffected from society and education and become pawns in the game of politics.