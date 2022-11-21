Mere Jeevan Saathi

Not Available

Vicky (Akshay Kumar) is an aspiring singer who is devoted to his true love, Anjali (Amisha Patel). He gets a big offer from a music company in Canada and accepts it. In Canada, he meets the owner of the company, Natasha (Karisma Kapoor). Natasha helps Vicky become a star, however, Vicky is unaware of Natasha's hidden motives. Natasha knew Vicky in college and harboured a deep infatuation for him. Natasha's father had warned her that her love for Vicky can never be, as Vicky loved Anjali, but she refused to listen. When Natasha's father died in a car accident, Natasha, with no one else to love, put all her love and devotion on Vicky aside, and has been alone ever since.