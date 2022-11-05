Mere Sanam

Not Available

Neena, in the company of her mom, and several female friends, travels to a remote holiday spot, and stay overnight at a lodge. A young man named Kumar also attends at this lodge, claiming to be the owner, and asking the caretaker, Shyam, to get rid of the intruders. Shyam assures Kumar that he will do so immediately. Instead of asking them to leave, he tells the visitors that Kumar is mentally unstable, and believes that he owns this lodge. After several misunderstandings, Kumar and Neena fall in love, and want to get married. And it is then Neena and her mother are come across photographs of Kumar and a young woman named Kamo alias Kamini, in very intimate positions.