Merge Records: 25 Years in 24 Minutes

Founded by Superchunk's Mac McCaughan and Laura Ballance in 1989, North Carolina’s Merge Records quickly grew to become one of America’s essential indie labels. From supporting their fertile local indie rock scene to launching international stars, for 25 years Merge has carved out uncompromising success by staying true to its independent roots. Google Play is proud to celebrate 25 years of Merge Records with this exclusive documentary and series of covers of Merge classics by Merge acts including Superchunk, the Mountain Goats, Telekinesis and more.