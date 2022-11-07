Meri Biwi Ka Jawab Nahin

Not Available

Ajay gets married to his childhood friend Durga; who is illiterate unable to differentiate between the style of these days and that of long time ago. When Ajay is given the post as police inspector he re-locates to Bombay and later on encourages Durga to move into there new home. In this new environment Durga will meet with some women who are subjected to injustice by some influential people, the police and corrupt politicians. Watch when Durga attempts to defend the rights of these women how she will be maligned and what impact it will cause on her marriage life.