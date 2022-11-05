Meri Surat Teri Ankhen

Not Available

Raj Kumar is a wealthy businessman and dislikes everything ugly. When his wife, Kamla, becomes pregnant and gives birth to an ugly son, he asks the attending Dr. Mathur to inform his wife that their child was still-born. Dr. Mathur places the child in the hands of Rahmat and his wife, Naseeban, who welcome him with open arms. But misfortune follows them, as the child, who is named Pyare, accidentally burns their dwelling down, killing Naseeban. Rahmat then re-locates to his village when he teaches Pyare the skills required to play musical instruments and sing. Years later, Rahmat passes away, and informs Pyare that he is really a Hindu. Dr. Mathur fills the rest of the blanks for Pyare, and arranges a song and dance play and hopes that Raj will overcome his dislike for his now-grown son.