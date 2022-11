Not Available

Hypochondriac Ghuggi (Gurpreet Ghuggi) overhears another patient's prognosis and believes he's got only a short time to live. Expecting his wife (Upasana Singh) to soon be a widow, he encourages a visiting college friend, Sikander (Smeep Kang), to put the moves on her. Vivek Shauq co-stars in this uproarious comedy from director Ksshitij Choudhary.