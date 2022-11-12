Meri Zanzeer

Not Available

The film had Kamal Haasan playing dual roles; An unemployed guy from a middle class society and a guy from a rich society returning from abroad after his father's death. In order to claim the property of the Kamal Haasan, Vinuchakravarthy with his mob guys assaults him and make him a drug addict by repeated injections of some harmful sedatives. Radha's father (Danaal Thangavelu) who is a family friend of the rich-one's father with Radha who is also a lover of the another Kamal comes as an excursion. Due to her curiousness she sees the rich-one and finds out that he is in a dangerous state of his health due to the drug addiction. With the help of the house's servant Radha replaces the other Kamal to this house and saves him and his properties from the hands of Vinuchakravarthy and Senthamarai.