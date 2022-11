Not Available

Living on the borders of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, Rangasamy, a laborer just like his fellow sons of soils toils, hard-working at the spice plantations owned by landlords. He lives a happy life and wishes to own a piece of land and earn a living through farming. After years of struggle, his dream finally comes true when Chaako, a local politician helps him buy the land, however, he soon faces tougher challenges as he has to deal with corrupt and wealthy politicians.