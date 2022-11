Not Available

With a unique blend of jazz, R&B and new age, acclaimed musician Merl Saunders appears in two 1990 performances from San Francisco with the Rainforest Band, performing songs such as "Expressway to Your Heart," "Save Mother Earth" and "Dance of the Fireflies." Also includes the music video "Blues From the Rainforest" (featuring the legendary Jerry Garcia) and a 20-minute documentary about rainforest preservation.