Merle Haggard: Live from Austin, TX

The Live From Austin, Texas series takes the classic performances from the award-winning Austin City Limits TV show and makes them available to consumers with improved audio quality and bonus songs that were cut from the original broadcast. This latest set includes performances from some of country musics Outlaws including Merle Haggard, trailblazers who didn't follow the trends and refused to play by the rules set by Music Row. Merle is in fine form here in his October 1985 performance from Austin City Limits studios.