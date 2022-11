Not Available

"Once upon a time... no, no.. that's not the way to start. You'll think this is a fairy tale, and it isn't." Merlin tells his tale in this magical adventure. It is the story of how Queen Mab created Merlin as her champion in the war that threatens magic and the Old Ways. His purpose is to make people believe in her and the Old Ways again, make sure it is not forgotten. But Merlin has other plans, and that is not taken lightly by Queen Mab.