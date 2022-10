Not Available

The great sorcerer Merlin has returned to Camelot, a kingdom now vulnerable to ill fates and war since the theft of the Holy Grail, its greatest gift and protection. With the help of Jack, an irascible young beggar-thief imbued with his own unruly magic, the fight against unknown dangers begins-to find the Grail, restore it to its rightful place, and bring Camelot back to its glory days.