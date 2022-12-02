Not Available

A young violinist, atheist and homosexual goes through his personal memory, thus discovering the multiple spaces of Tegucigalpa, one of the most dangerous cities in the world. The documentary in question is powerful as a whole, not only for the technical formalities, but also for the ability to open and close with a whirlwind of emotions in just ten minutes, all away from possible foreseeable deals, finally because of the enigmatic and original that turns out to be its main character.