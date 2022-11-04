Not Available

Mermaids for Love

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Finos Film

Petros, a race car driver and son of a construction mogul, hears about an island with promising business opportunities. He tells his father, they have to buy land there but Flora, a night club owner also learns about it and arrives at the island before him. Their competition disturbs the peaceful lives of the island's residents. Marina, the daughter of the local restaurant owner falls in love with Petros while Flora charms the men of the island and especially Nicolas, causing his fiance's jealousy. She on the other hand falls for Iasonas, the son of the island's Lady who worries about the outcome of these events.

Cast

Faidon GeorgitsisPetros Athanasiou
Dionysis PapagiannopoulosMr. Athanasiou
Vagelis SeilinosNikolas
Nora ValsamiHrysa
Lakis KomninosIasonas
Hronis ExarhakosKostas Gripis

