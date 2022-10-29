Mermaids: The New Evidence

Not Available

This follow-up broadcast brings to light new evidence that's surfaced since the release of The Body Found; videos of possible mermaids in the Mediterranean, off the coast of Great Britain and in the deep ocean. One piece of evidence alludes that P.T. Barnum had acquired an authentic living mermaid (different from his Fiji mermaid) but was unable to showcase it to the world. The last video is that of Danish marine geologists who videoed the creatures off the Greenland sea in March 2013. In response to this video Greenland halts all oil drilling in their territories.