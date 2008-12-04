Merry Christmas, Drake and Josh

2008

While trying to avoid an obsessed girl, rocker Drake Parker meets a young girl, who makes him promise to give her family the best Christmas ever. Later, at the Premiere's first ever Christmas party, a group of teens start to make trouble. Concerned, Josh, Drake's stepbrother, calls the cops about a disturbance, but they are confused and think the entire party is the disturbance, and even arrest the kind Josh. Requiring Josh's help to keep his promise, Drake tries to break his brother out of prison, but is caught. At court, the judge decides that the two must give the girl and her foster family the best Christmas ever, or face years in jail. They face many problems along the way, including Officer Perry, a strict detective that hates Christmas; a colorful group of foster children; and a wild wood chipper. It is up to Drake and Josh to save Christmas for the good-hearted children, or face the consequences.