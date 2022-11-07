Merry Musketeers

Not Available

Three brave Latvian guys - Andris, Peter and Ermanis - justice, friendship and love for the totally inconceivable daring feats. For the feats they fall under, because opponent side is the power and the power, the court, and sometimes your opponent is not allowed for the mind and the quickness ... Brave young men spend their energy demand, enhance and support the three maidens, who love them and that they love: Ruta, Anna and Leene, like a brave and smart, funny and witty. There is no enemy that can stand against these six - for their joint efforts and together put in mind.