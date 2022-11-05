Merry People Die Twice

Not Available

Somewhere in Bosnia in 1943 between the fourth and fifth enemy offensives column partisans withdrew across a river to free territory. At the moment of crossing the river, a group of Chetniks suddenly attack a column of partisans. In this violent attacks, a lot of partisan dies. Manage to cross the river and so be saved from bullets, only few partisans as a young partisan Radojica young nurse partisan Milica. Radojica and Milica cut off from his brigade, moving in their difficult and arduous hike over the mountains in the hope that they will meet again with the brigade. In this wandering, they will encounter a series of tragic-comic situations. Since the departure of Radojice in prison and subsequent flight to several grisly encounter with the Chetniks, to find the brigade and brave and daring capture of the entire Chetnik detachments and Chetnik duke who was responsible for the attack on the partisans.