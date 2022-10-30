Mes už. . . Lietuvą!

Not Available

Celebration in a country of basketball. Lithuania, probably the only country in the world where basketball is routinely described as a religion, hosts the most important basketball event of the year - the European basketball championship or EuroBasket 2011. The biggest nation's pride, Lithuania's national basketball team has a long winning tradition. The entire Lithuania is waiting only for the gold. However the team's star player Linas Kleiza has suffered a serious injury and will not be playing for the championship.