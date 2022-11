Not Available

In the year 43 AD, Claudius reigns over the Roman Empire with his beautiful wife, Messalina, at his side. Messalina is a sex-obsessed woman who mercilessly exploits her husband's power in an attempt to satisfy her insatiable lust. Actively supported by Agrippina, Messalina turns the Roman court into a squalid place of vice and perversion. One day, however, the Emperor finds out what is going on behind his back and takes cruel revenge.