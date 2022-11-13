Meshcherskie

Not Available

The dramatic chronicle of the Meshchersky family is a story about the post-revolutionary life of three representatives of the Russian intelligent family, the history of which reflected the fate of the whole generation. Life on the estate, holidays, youthful hobbies - and after the hell of a civil war, the bitterness of emigration. They held on and knew how to hide their confusion. But the pain destroyed the soul, manifesting itself in short novels that did not bring happiness and unfulfilled hopes ...