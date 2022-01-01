Meshuggah: Alive

Not Available

Alive is a concert film by Swedish heavy metal band Meshuggah. The film was released as a double album (DVD with CD in digipak) through Nuclear Blast on 5 February 2010 in Europe and 9 February 2010 in North America. Half of the film consists of the band performing songs on their ObZen tour during 2008-2009. This is intertwined with documentary-style clips of the members talking about their experiences in the band. Also on the DVD is "The Making of Bleed", a documentary on how the music video for Bleed was shot and also the music video itself, along with a 'Drum Tour' and 'Guitar Tour'.