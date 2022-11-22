Mess Hall Maneuvers

Not Available

A cumload dumped in the grunts soup and a big orgy are the highlights in this occasionally funny and hot military-themed flick.They say that "comedy aint pretty", but judging from the line-up here youd never know that. Basic premise has military dudes skulking about their base camp, and fucking and sucking away. Theres some off the wall humor here as well (slapstick... or slapping the stick, if you will) that works sometimes, and annoys the rest of the time. The opening jack-off into the soup is hilariously nasty.The videos best scenes are saved for last: a foreskin-laden scenario with cover models Wolff and Aiden Shaw, and a group fuck that is a little hard to see at first (camerwork is too close) but ends up really satisfying. Marco Rossi is his wooden-yet-chiseled self, and the rest of cast get off some great loads.