Not Available

Messages Deleted

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

A quivering voice begs to screenwriter, Joel Brandt, to pick up the phone on a message from his answering machine. Thinking it a prank, Joel deletes the message. The caller is found dead. Another caller leaves Joel a message; there is another murder...then another...then another. The killer has Joel's attention, and Joel has the attention of the police. Now the prime suspect in a series of murders, Joel discovers this psychotic killer has targeted him for a reason found within his body of work. Will Joel be able to re-write his ending, or be forced to pay the ultimate price?

Cast

Deborah Kara UngerDet. Lavery
Gina HoldenMillie
Serge HoudeDet. Breedlove
Chiara ZanniClaire
Michael EklundAdam Brickles
Woody JeffreysPatrick

View Full Cast >

Images