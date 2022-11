Not Available

The complete collection of Orchestral Maneuvers in the Dark's conceptual videos. It is the first time that all of the band's music videos have been released on DVD. "Joan of Arc" had no video filmed at the time, so a mimed performance on the UK music show Top of the Pops has been added to the DVD instead. "Hold You" was considered as the second single from Crush and a promo video was made, but the single was never released.