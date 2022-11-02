Not Available

Messengers

  • Comedy
  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

PONY CANYON

Naomi Shimizu is a young career woman working for Enrico Dandolo, an Italian fashion house. That is until one day the company declares bankruptcy. Accustomed to living in luxury she tries to make a run for it with the last remaining company asset, a red Alpha Romeo sports car. Unfortunately she recklessly collides with an bicycle messenger. Lacking any funds to pay for a settlement, she end up having to work as a bicycle messenger.

Cast

Tsuyoshi KusanagiHironori Suzuki
Hiroyuki YabeShigekazu Yokota
Yumiko AbeHiroshi Okano
Tetsuya BesshoHiroshi Okano
Shigemitsu OgiYoshihisa Ota
Shinsuke AokiNoriyuki Hattori

View Full Cast >

Images