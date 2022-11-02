Messengers

Naomi Shimizu is a young career woman working for Enrico Dandolo, an Italian fashion house. That is until one day the company declares bankruptcy. Accustomed to living in luxury she tries to make a run for it with the last remaining company asset, a red Alpha Romeo sports car. Unfortunately she recklessly collides with an bicycle messenger. Lacking any funds to pay for a settlement, she end up having to work as a bicycle messenger.
|Tsuyoshi Kusanagi
|Hironori Suzuki
|Hiroyuki Yabe
|Shigekazu Yokota
|Yumiko Abe
|Hiroshi Okano
|Tetsuya Bessho
|Hiroshi Okano
|Shigemitsu Ogi
|Yoshihisa Ota
|Shinsuke Aoki
|Noriyuki Hattori
