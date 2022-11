Not Available

Nostalgia hits hard in this last record of the great musician Gabriel Messer in the series "Messer In Concert," in an attempt to keep the dream alive, "tutu" intends to immortalize the last moments of an experience of 17 years of life around the incredible musician the castle of originated the series. Last (will be?) Video from the series "Messer In Concert", recorded between the years 2017 and 2019.