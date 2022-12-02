Messiah Complex

Not Available

When a fundamentalist preacher is elected as the 45th president of the United States, the country is torn apart by a new set of laws called the Family Values Acts of 2012. Abortion, homosexuality, pornography, paganism, and free speech are some of the practices which are made illegal in this new America. As the war between the Red and Blue states looms, this black comedy follows the lives of seven characters who are affected by the chaos of the new laws. These characters include Matthew the comedian, Douglass the homeless screenwriter, Jane the exotic dancer, Ruby the feminist artist, Lola the coffee party organizer, Rachael the Wiccan, and Jack the drunk mentor.