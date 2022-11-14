Not Available

We will see the formative moments, the creative and artistic development, Messi´s participation with the project, training, rehearsals and the "Messi10 Challenge LaLiga". This is the interactive experience that lets you "be Messi for a day", ending with the long-awaited premiere of Messi10 in Barcelona. We will accompany the creators, artists and Messi on a trip from Montreal to Barcelona and discover a story about dreams that come true. MessiCirque combines Cirque du Soleil´s vision to tell, for the first time, the story of a living sports legend with a child´s ambition to play football.