On this night, no one sleeps in the area. Gray is trying to find a way out of depression. His girlfriend Julia is trying to find care and understanding. Crust's friend in love with her is trying to find a way to be with her. And Krasta's friends Vova and Kostya are trying to find 10 grams of hashish for a party. They are all very tired, but they can’t stop trying. Therefore, they smoke, sniff and drink. After all, if they stop, they have absolutely nothing left.