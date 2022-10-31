Met donker thuis

Not Available

When the Dutch peacekeeping mission in Afghanistan is nearly over, soldier Diederick dies in the arms of his 21-year-old platoon mate Johnny. Johnny comes home as coffin bearer and after the ceremony at the Eindhoven Airbase, he is being welcomed home in the bar of his parents who treat him as a hero. Johnny undergoes the welcome party passively. He doesn't feel comfortable or at home. The next day he drives with a loaded gift to Aerdenhout. The gift is a DVD containing a movie that Diederick had made for his twin sister's birthday, Fleur. He rings the bell at the ancestral home of Diederick. The loss of Diederick has put the family relations on edge. Because of his gift, Johnny is sucked into the unpredictable family struggling with their pain. Johnny sees it as his duty to help them, but he doesn't know how. To be able to come home, he must first allow himself to experience his own grief.