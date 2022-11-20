Not Available

Metal Gear Saga Vol. 1 features an in-depth documentary-style video feature that details the Metal Gear series' epic narrative, from beginning to end. Spanning five games and just as many decades of fictional history, Metal Gear Saga ties together the game's complex narrative in chronological order, from the 1960's-with the heroic origins of Big Boss in Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater-to the cliffhanger conclusion of Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, set in the early 21st century. Metal Gear series creator Hideo Kojima also appears in a series of candid interviews, recounting the origins of the series and sharing its secrets, such as the original setting of Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, his thoughts on the infamous NES game Snake's Revenge, and what gamers can look forward to in the forthcoming Metal Gear Solid 4.