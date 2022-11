Not Available

Metal Gear Saga Vol. 2 narrates the fictional events of the Metal Gear storyline beginning with Metal Gear Solid 3 and up to the events leading to Metal Gear Solid 4. The documentary centers around an undisclosed narrator (voiced by Masane Tsukuyama in Japanese and Guy Perryman in English) attempting to track Solid Snake down and narrates the history surrounding him, his father Big Boss (Naked Snake) and his brothers Liquid Snake and Solidus Snake.