Laurel Oberion thinks she's buying a nice house, but gets more than she bargained for! Haunted by a dead anthropologist and his satanic wife, Laurel's newfound home turns into a bloodbath of sexual desires when pain and pleasure mix indiscriminately. A basement of terror hides the secret... blood flows as human sacrifice leads to resurrection of a Dark God... and only Laurel can stop it before it's too late! Writer's block becomes psychotic madness in METAL NOIR, where blood-spattered sex leads to face-stabbing gore!