You have never seen bands interviewed like this! Most metal celebrities never expect journalists to ask the most bizarre questions ever imagined, that is, unless they are familiar with "The Grimoire of Exalted Deeds: magazine. Editor "Bill Zebub" has conducted some of the most outrageous metal interviews in history. Whether he irritated the bands or made them laugh, his antics made for interviews that you couldn't stop reading, and now the craziest moments have been compiled in one gigantic collection! METAL RETARDATION says it all. Are you ready to become METALLY RETARDED?