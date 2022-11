Not Available

Host Jasmin St. Claire continues the journey deep into the world of heavy metal in this second look at music's dark side. Excursions include trips backstage at Los Angeles's Key Club and the NAMM Music Conference, while interviews capture comments from members of Arch Enemy, Shadows Fall, the Black Dahlia Murder and others. Videos include Suffocation's "Surgery of Impalement," Exodus's "War Is My Shepherd" and more.