Metallica at Hartford Civic Center, Hartford, CT, USA The Ecstasy of Gold Blackened For Whom the Bell Tolls Welcome Home (Sanitarium) Harvester of Sorrow Eye of the Beholder Bass Solo Master of Puppets One Seek & Destroy ...And Justice for All Creeping Death Fade to Black Guitar Solo Battery Last Caress Am I Evil? Whiplash Breadfan