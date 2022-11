Not Available

Monsters Of Rock Festival, Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia, 9-28-1991 Enter Sandman, Creeping Death, Harvester of Sorrow, Fade to Black, Sad But True, Master of Puppets (Short Version), Seek & Destroy, For Whom the Bell Tolls, One, Whiplash, Last Caress (Misfits cover), Am I Evil? (Diamond Head cover) (Short Version), Battery