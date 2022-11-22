Metallica: [1993] Live in Rotterdam

Not Available

Creeping Death, Harvester of Sorrow, Welcome Home (Sanitarium), Of Wolf and Man, Wherever I May Roam, The Thing That Should Not Be, The Unforgiven, Disposable Heroes, Bass Solo, Instrumental Medley (Orion / To Live Is To Die / Call Of Ktulu), Guitar Solo, The Four Horsemen, For Whom the Bell Tolls, Fade to Black, Master of Puppets (Short Version), Seek & Destroy (Extended Version), Battery, Nothing Else Matters, Sad But True, Last Caress (Misfits cover), One, Enter Sandman, So What (Anti-Nowhere League cover)