Metallica at Donington Park, Castle Donington, England The Ecstasy of Gold Breadfan Master of Puppets Wherever I May Roam The God that Failed Fade to Black 2 X 4 Kill/Ride Medley For Whom the Bell Tolls Devil's Dance Creeping Death Welcome Home (Sanitarium) Harvester of Sorrow Guitar Solo Nothing Else Matters Sad But True One Last Caress Seek & Destroy Enter Sandman So What