Metallica: [1997] Quebec City, Canada

Metallica at Colisée de Québec, Quebec City, QC, Canada So What [Preceded by "Bad Seed" jam] Creeping Death Sad But True Ain't My Bitch Hero of the Day King Nothing One Wasting My Hate [Preceded by Small Hours jam] Bass/Guitar Solos Nothing Else Matters Until It Sleeps For Whom the Bell Tolls Wherever I May Roam Fade to Black Seek & Destroy / Fight Fire with Fire Last Caress [Preceded by Damage Inc. jam] Master of Puppets [Short Version] Enter Sandman Am I Evil? [Half, no intro] Motorbreath