Metallica - 2 of One

2 of One is a video album by the American thrash metal band Metallica. It was released on June 6, 1989, through Elektra Entertainment and features two versions of the group's first music video "One", from its fourth studio album ...And Justice for All. The music video was directed by Bill Pope and Michael Salomon and was filmed in Los Angeles, California. The music video of the song features clips from Dalton Trumbo's anti-war film Johnny Got His Gun (1971). All parts of 2 of One are included on the DVD The Videos 1989–2004, released on December 5, 2006.