Metallica A Year and a Half in the Life of... Part 1

Not Available

A Year and a Half in the Life of Metallica is a two-part documentary about the process of making the Metallica album (or "The Black Album"), and the following tour. It was produced by Juliana Roberts and directed by Adam Dubin. A Year and a Half in the Life of Metallica was released as a double VHS pack. Both parts are available on a single DVD, but only in region 1. This is the first Metallica release to use a new Metallica logo that was also featured on 1996's album Load, 1997's album Reload, Cunning Stunts DVD and last appeared on Metallica single I Disappear.